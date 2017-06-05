Sources: Derick Almena, second Ghost Ship tenant arrested on 36 counts of manslaughter
Max Ohr said he considered himself the “creative director” or “camp counselor” at the Oakland warehouse “Ghost Ship.” He was arrested in Los Angeles, according to law enforcement sources. OAKLAND >> Authorities have arrested Ghost Ship master tenant Derick Almena and warehouse tenant Max Harris on suspicion of 36 counts of manslaughter in conjunction with the deadly Dec. 2 Ghost Ship fire that killed three dozen people, law enforcement sources told this newspaper.
