Source: 2 arrested in Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36

A man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland, California, warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people has been arrested and will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of a party at the site, a source close to the investigation told The Associated Press on Monday. The person says Derick Almena and Max Harris will each be charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

