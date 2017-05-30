Shooting in Oakland leaves 2 men dead...

Shooting in Oakland leaves 2 men dead and police hunting killer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Two men were shot to death early Friday outside a church in Oakland and the killer remains on the loose, officials said. Officers responded to reports of the double shooting about 1:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue, just outside the Allen Temple Baptist Church , police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Jo jo 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,842 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC