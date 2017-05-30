Shooting in Oakland leaves 2 men dead and police hunting killer
Two men were shot to death early Friday outside a church in Oakland and the killer remains on the loose, officials said. Officers responded to reports of the double shooting about 1:25 a.m. on the 1400 block of 85th Avenue, just outside the Allen Temple Baptist Church , police said.
