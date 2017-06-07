Save the date: Meet a Burma Superstara chef in Oakland
Learn the secrets of Desmond Tan's Burmese tea leaf salad and country-style lamb curry, above, at Saturday's talk. Desmond Tan, proprietor of the Bay Area's popular Burma Superstar restaurants, will discuss the rise of Burmese cuisine and show how to prepare recipes from his new cookbook on Saturday, June 10, in Oakland.
