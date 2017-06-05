Since January, the City of Oakland spent $72,212 to close 162 homeless encampments and to dispose of garbage and the belongings of homeless people who are living on the city's streets and in its parks, according to city records . The Public Works Department closed 66 homeless camps at locations all around the city, but mostly at locations in the flatlands near freeways, along street medians, and on sidewalks in industrial areas.

