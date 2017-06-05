Updated: Oakland Spent $72K Closing 1...

Updated: Oakland Spent $72K Closing 162 Homeless Camps in 2015

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Since January, the City of Oakland spent $72,212 to close 162 homeless encampments and to dispose of garbage and the belongings of homeless people who are living on the city's streets and in its parks, according to city records . The Public Works Department closed 66 homeless camps at locations all around the city, but mostly at locations in the flatlands near freeways, along street medians, and on sidewalks in industrial areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr Fair Balanced 17,503
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mon Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,565,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC