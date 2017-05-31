Amid Calls to 'Defund' Oakland Police...

At the end of a nine-hour meeting that went until 2 a.m. this morning, the Oakland City Council approved a $989,000 claim filed by the young woman known as Celeste Guap. Guap, who is now 19-years-old, was sexually exploited by upwards of 30 police officers and sheriff's deputies from various Bay Area police agencies between 2015 and 2016.

