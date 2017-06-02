Prostitute says former Oakland office...

Prostitute says former Oakland officer warned her about stings

15 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A 21-year-old prostitute testified on Thursday that a former Oakland police officer gave her his phone number and solicited her for sex after he met her while he was patrolling a high-prostitution area in Oakland last year. Testifying in the preliminary hearing for Ryan Walterhouse, 27, who is charged with two felony counts of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one misdemeanor count of engaging in an act of prostitution, Dajah Brown said Walterhouse told her during their initial encounter on International Boulevard in early 2016 that she had an outstanding warrant that she needed to take care of but didn't arrest her.

