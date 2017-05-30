Police say Fremont officer holstered Taser before shooting man
A Fremont Police officer identified Friday as the one who shot and seriously injured a man armed with a metal pipe had first taken out his Taser before turning to his gun, police said. The officer, seven-year veteran William Gourley, chased the suspect, 27-year-old Rolonte Simril, of Oakland, through the parking lot of a grocery store in Fremont for hundreds of yards before the shooting, according to the police department.
