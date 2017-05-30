Our favorite classic viral videos - CNET
Editor's note: Every week we turn to our office water cooler to tap its collective wisdom. This week, our colleagues share their favorite viral videos from before "viral video" was a thing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|3 hr
|Wondering
|3,256
|East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ...
|Sat
|simone
|1
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC