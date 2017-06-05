Oakland Zoo's new gondola, restaurant opening delayed
The opening of a new gondola and restaurant at the Oakland Zoo - the first phase of the zoo's $70 million California Trial expansion - has been delayed. The gondola and cafe were slated to open Monday , but the zoo is apparently trying to fix a problem in the restaurant before opening.
