Oakland Zoo's new gondola, restaurant opening delayed

The opening of a new gondola and restaurant at the Oakland Zoo - the first phase of the zoo's $70 million California Trial expansion - has been delayed. The gondola and cafe were slated to open Monday , but the zoo is apparently trying to fix a problem in the restaurant before opening.

