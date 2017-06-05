Manslaughter Charges Filed in 'Ghost ...

Manslaughter Charges Filed in 'Ghost Ship' Artist Collective Fire

The fire at the Ghost Ship artist collective in Oakland, California during a dance party last December killed 36 individuals. While the families of victims have filed a civil lawsuit for wrongful death against the building owner, the collective's management, party promoter, and even the city, until this week no criminal charges had been filed.

