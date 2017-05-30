Jason Whitlock Slams LeBron James Over Racism Comment
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star broke silence after N-word was spray painted on his Los Angles home's front gate. Fox Sports 1 commentator Jason Whitlock came under fire Thursday after criticizing Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James comment about "being black in America is tough."
