Injured boy airlifted from campground near Lake Chabot
An 11-year-old boy was airlifted from a campground at the Anthony Chabot Regional Park near Oakland Saturday after he took a bad fall and hit his head, according to an Oakland Fire Department official. At about 11:30 a.m., Oakland fire crews responded to a report that a boy who was camping in the area fell and hit his head on an asphalt surface, according to Battalion Chief James Bowron.
