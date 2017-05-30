Injured boy airlifted from campground near Lake Chabot

An 11-year-old boy was airlifted from a campground at the Anthony Chabot Regional Park near Oakland Saturday after he took a bad fall and hit his head, according to an Oakland Fire Department official. At about 11:30 a.m., Oakland fire crews responded to a report that a boy who was camping in the area fell and hit his head on an asphalt surface, according to Battalion Chief James Bowron.

