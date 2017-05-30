In US exile, Kremlin watcher sees Rus...

In US exile, Kremlin watcher sees Russia draw closer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 22, 2017, Russian journalist-in-exile Kseniya Kirillova poses in a lobby near her home in Oakland, Calif. Teasing out clues from thousands of miles away, Kirillova works the phone and internet in her Oakland apartment to report on alleged clandestine campaigns by her home country, Russia, to disrupt the affairs of the nations around it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... 11 hr simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC