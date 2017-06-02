Housing is being built at historic rates in Oakland, but almost none of it is affordably priced.
At 632 14th St., as seen from Martin Luther King Jr. Way, a construction crew is working on the back side of a 40-unit apartment building that is the only affordable housing development granted a building permit by the city of Oakland in 2016. Thirty-nine of its units are to be priced for low-, very low- or extremely low-income tenants, the 40th is reserved for the onsite manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro...
|May 29
|mr t cab
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 27
|Fair Balanced
|17,497
|antifa
|May 25
|black kid joe
|2
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Chol
|3
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Jo jo
|3
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC