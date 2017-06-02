Housing is being built at historic ra...

Housing is being built at historic rates in Oakland, but almost none of it is affordably priced.

At 632 14th St., as seen from Martin Luther King Jr. Way, a construction crew is working on the back side of a 40-unit apartment building that is the only affordable housing development granted a building permit by the city of Oakland in 2016. Thirty-nine of its units are to be priced for low-, very low- or extremely low-income tenants, the 40th is reserved for the onsite manager.

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

