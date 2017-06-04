Fires displace nine in East Oakland

Four adults and two children were able to find a place to stay on their own, refusing Red Cross Bay Area assistance offered after a house in the 200 block of Kerwin Avenue caught fire at 2:16 p.m. A homeowner standing outside in her backyard heard smoke detectors go off and saw smoke wafting out of attic vents, Oakland Fire battalion chief Ian McWhorter said. She and neighbors called the fire department, and 16 firefighters responded aboard three engines and a truck to bring the flames under control by 2:33 p.m., McWhorter said.

