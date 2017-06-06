Dad who didn't show in Oakland court in daughter's traffic death case arrested

A man sought since last week for failing to appear in court on charges he caused a deadly wreck that killed his 5-year-old daughter and a man was arrested Monday in Oakland, authorities said. Clarence Brown, 22, of Oakland, who had been released from custody May 27 to attend his daughter's funeral but did not appear in court May 30 as ordered , was arrested by a California Highway Patrol/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

