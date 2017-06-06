Dad who didn't show in Oakland court ...

Dad who didn't show in Oakland court in daughter's traffic death case arrested

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

A man sought since last week for failing to appear in court on charges he caused a deadly wreck that killed his 5-year-old daughter and a man was arrested Monday in Oakland, authorities said. Clarence Brown, 22, of Oakland, who had been released from custody May 27 to attend his daughter's funeral but did not appear in court May 30 as ordered , was arrested by a California Highway Patrol/US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,504
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mon Juan 3,262
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... Jun 3 simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,252 • Total comments across all topics: 281,573,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC