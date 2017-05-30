City of Oakland 'Bulldozer' Hit A Homeless Man While He Was Sleeping In A Tent
A "bulldozer," or wheeled loader, cleaning at a homeless camp on Northgate Avenue in Oakland on May 25. A man says he was hit by what was a smaller, "Dingo" tractor-style vehicle during a clean-up at a different encampment in West Oakland on May 5. Daryll Barker has lived for more than a year under a freeway overpass at 35th and Magnolia streets in West Oakland. Drugs, crime, pollution, extreme weather - it's a rough life.
