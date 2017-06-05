A man fatally shot Sunday morning in ...

A man fatally shot Sunday morning in his car in East Oakland was from Rodeo.

A man fatally shot while sitting in his car Sunday morning in East Oakland was identified by police Monday as David Donaville Jr., 27, of Rodeo. Donaville was shot about 4:53 a.m. Sunday while sitting in his car in the 2300 block of East 15th Street, a mix of residences and businesses, by someone standing outside the vehicle.

