3 convicted of bid-rigging in Califor...

3 convicted of bid-rigging in California housing scheme

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Three men have been convicted in Oakland of rigging bids to snatch up hundreds of foreclosed properties during the housing crisis. Prosecutors say they rigged bids at public real estate auctions in Alameda County between June 2008 and January of 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
East coast talk radio call in monday to friday ... 16 hr simone 1
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,503,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC