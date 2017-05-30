2 charged for deadly Oakland warehouse blaze that killed 36
A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of... A source tells The Associated Press that a man who illegally rented out space in an Oakland warehouse that caught fire and killed 36 people will be charged with involuntary manslaughter along with the organizer of a party at the site. The Trump administration is seeking public comment on a plan to use seismic air guns to find oil and gas formations deep underneath the Atlantic Ocean floor.
