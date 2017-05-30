Workers dangle from cables after part...

Workers dangle from cables after partial building collapse

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Officials say scaffolding and wet concrete apparently gave way at the building site in the San Francisco... . A worker walks by the site of an accident at a construction site Friday, May 26, 2017, in Oakland, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
this klux a fool ...trip on own two toes ....ro... May 29 mr t cab 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 27 Fair Balanced 17,497
antifa May 25 black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) May 25 Jo jo 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Tornado
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,445,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC