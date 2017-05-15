Wordsmiths to gather in Oakland to examine equality and its opposite

Big crowds are expected at City Hall for the free Oakland Book Festival, which this year, its third, will take over hearing rooms and the plaza outside on May 21. If previous years are any indicator, 5,000 to 7,000 people will attend, filling eight rooms for panel discussions featuring, in the words of organizer Timothy Don, "some of the top historians, philosophers and intellectuals in the nation." "Our goal is not just to present a series of authors reading their latest work," he said in an interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.