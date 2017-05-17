Why aren't all sex offenders listed o...

Why aren't all sex offenders listed on Megan's Law?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Thousands of Californians convicted of sex crimes are excluded from the website that allows the public to see where certain sex offenders live. While the majority can be found on the publicly accessible Megan's Law website , there are thousands that are hidden and known only to law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wmp 2 hr Nancy 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o... Apr 27 ITS HAPPENING 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC