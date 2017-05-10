Warriors agree to 2-year lease extension in Oakland
The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year lease extension to remain at Oracle Arena in Oakland before a planned move to San Francisco for the 2019-20 season. The Joint Powers Authority that controls the arena said Wednesday that the deal includes options that the team can exercise for up to three additional seasons in case the proposed move across the bay is delayed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|new jersey
|21,021
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|20 hr
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|Tue
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Tue
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC