Warriors agree to 2-year lease extens...

Warriors agree to 2-year lease extension in Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a two-year lease extension to remain at Oracle Arena in Oakland before a planned move to San Francisco for the 2019-20 season. The Joint Powers Authority that controls the arena said Wednesday that the deal includes options that the team can exercise for up to three additional seasons in case the proposed move across the bay is delayed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 46 min new jersey 21,021
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... 20 hr tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me Tue Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Tue Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC