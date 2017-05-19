Utility Sued by Relatives of Oakland Warehouse Fire Victims
Relatives of 18 of the 36 people who died in the Oakland, Calif. "Ghost Ship" warehouse fire added Pacific Gas & Electric utility as a defendant in their wrongful death lawsuits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|wmp
|Thu
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC