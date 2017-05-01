Two dead, traffic alert issued after fiery crash on Interstate 880 in Oakland
A man and a child died and three others were hospitalized in a three-vehicle freeway crash early Monday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 880 near the 5th Street on-ramp around 5:05 a.m., CHP Officer Kevin Bartlett said and caused a traffic alert.
