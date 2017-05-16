Three vehicles burn in 'suspicious' West Oakland fire
The fire was reported about 5:29 a.m. in a lot in front of a building at Eighth and Pine streets near Interstate 880, sending thick black smoke that could be seen over a wide area. Battalion Fire Chief Erik Logan said it appears a van initially caught fire and the flames spread to a car and Toyota truck with a camper shell.
