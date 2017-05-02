Thousands Flood Oakland Streets to Support Immigrant Rights on May Day
The heat wave was no match for the estimated 5,000 people who marched on International Workers' Day, also known as May Day, yesterday in Oakland. The day began with an act of civil disobedience: a group of protesters blockaded the Alameda County Administration Building in downtown Oakland, demanding that Alameda Sheriff Gregory Ahern end collaboration with federal immigration agents who have access to the county's jails, and also cancel the "Urban Shield" SWAT training and weapons exposition hosted by his agency each year.
