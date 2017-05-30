The Latest: Video shows workers dangl...

The Latest: Video shows workers dangling at California site

Friday May 26 Read more: Houston Chronicle

The Latest on a partial building collapse that injured 19 workers in the San Francisco Bay Area : Video shows workers dangling from metal rebar after scaffolding and wet concrete gave way at a building site in the San Francisco Bay Area, injuring at least 19 workers. Local television station KGO showed video it said was taken Friday by a worker seconds after what appeared to be a second floor at a building site gave way as it was under construction.

