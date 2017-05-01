The Latest: 4 arrested at May Day pro...

The Latest: 4 arrested at May Day protest in Oakland

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Police say they have arrested four activists for chaining themselves together to block the entrance to the county administration building in downtown Oakland. Police are threatening more arrests at the Alameda County Administration Building as more than 100 protesters demand an end to what they say is a collaboration between county law enforcement and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

