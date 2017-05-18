The Crowd & The Cloud
THE CROWD & THE CLOUD is a documentary series showcasing the power of Citizen Science in the Digital Age. This multi-part series, hosted by former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati, takes viewers on a global tour of the projects and people on the front lines of citizen science and crowdsourcing.
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|19 hr
|dopeheads
|2
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
