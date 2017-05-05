Teens arrested in Oakland street robberies
Two girls and a boy, ages 15 and 16, who used a stolen car and were armed with fake guns and a taser, were arrested Thursday night in a series of West Oakland street robberies, authorities said Friday Authorities confirmed the 16-year-old boy arrested is on probation for grand theft and was wearing an ankle monitoring device and that the 16-year-old girl is on probation for robbery. Their names were not released.
