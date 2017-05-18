Teen testifies Oakland cop coached her how to be a good

An Alameda County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered a former Oakland police officer charged in a police misconduct scandal to stand trial after saying the officer behaved like a pimp in his dealings with a teen prostitute. Judge Thomas Rogers chastised Brian Bunton , saying Bunton was "compromised" after having sex with a teen because she knew he was an officer and could ask for favors in exchange for her keeping quiet.

