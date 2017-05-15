Take a gamble on - Guys and Dolls' in...

Take a gamble on - Guys and Dolls' in Oakland

"What's playing at the Roxy? I'll tell you what's playing at the Roxy ..." It's the Paramount, actually, but the point is the same: Michael Morgan and the Oakland Symphony are concluding their season with a concert performance of "Guys and Dolls." Frank Loesser 's timeless musical, based on the punchy, vernacular-driven short stories of Damon Runyon , abounds in riches, from the intricate counterpoint of the opening "Fugue for Tinhorns" through the bouncy title song to the lovable poignancy of "Adelaide's Lament."

