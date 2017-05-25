Survey finds surge in homelessness in...

Survey finds surge in homelessness in Oakland, Alameda County

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The homeless crisis in Oakland, marked by encampments that have sprawled beneath overpasses and along city streets, finally has numbers that capture just how big the problem is. A biennial survey conducted in January and released Thursday found 2,761 homeless individuals in Oakland, a 25 percent increase between 2015 and 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,048
antifa 4 hr black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 12 hr Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 12 hr Jo jo 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC