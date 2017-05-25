Survey finds surge in homelessness in Oakland, Alameda County
The homeless crisis in Oakland, marked by encampments that have sprawled beneath overpasses and along city streets, finally has numbers that capture just how big the problem is. A biennial survey conducted in January and released Thursday found 2,761 homeless individuals in Oakland, a 25 percent increase between 2015 and 2017.
