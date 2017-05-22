Spare the Air Alert issued for Monday in Bay Area
A Bay Area mini heat wave will continue this week, making for unhealthy air as commuters take to the streets Monday, officials said. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air Alert as high pressure sets in, killing any wind, and increasing the amount of stagnant and unhealthy air around the region.
