Soak in the Sun on These 15 Oakland Patios
Oakland is all but immune to the advance of Karl the Fog, making it the best place to soak up the sun with a beer in hand. Head to one of these beer gardens, restaurants, and bars for a day or night of outdoor fun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|34 min
|Givemeabreak
|21,035
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|1 hr
|dopeheads
|2
|wmp
|Thu
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 17
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|May 16
|RealEstate
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC