Second Suspect Arrested In BART Mob Robbery After He's Allegedly Seen Committing Another Robbery
Details of a second arrest that was made Friday, relating to that April 22 swarm robbery at Coliseum BART, came out late Monday, following on reports of a first arrest and multiple warrants that have been issued. BART officials described the arrest in a news update , explaining it was made by Oakland police officers after another officer witnessed a robbery in progress around 4:50 p.m on the 6200 block of Camden Street.
