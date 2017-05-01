Riot, arrests in Portland, Ore., as May Day protesters march across US
Thousands of labor and immigrant right activists took to the streets Monday for a wave of protests in conjunction with May Day, a day that sparks protests annually among progressives but which took on a sharper edge this year over concerns about President Donald Trump's agenda. Across the country, groups urged immigrant workers to skip work, school and shopping to demonstrate their impact on the economy.
