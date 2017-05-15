Trial Begins for East Bay Landlord Accused of Rigging Foreclosure Auctions
The trial of Michael Marr and two of his business associates, Gregory Casorso and Javier Sanchez, began today at a federal courthouse in Oakland. Marr, Casorso, and Sanchez are accused of rigging public auctions of foreclosed homes during the Great Recession.
Read more at East Bay Express.
