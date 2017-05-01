Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2....

Town Business: Oakland's Proposed $2.6 Billion Budget

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released her proposed 2017-2019 budget late last Friday. She's projecting a $32.5 million gap over the two years that will have to be bridged with spending cuts and new revenue.

