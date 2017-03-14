These Bay Area Businesses Want to Bui...

These Bay Area Businesses Want to Build Trump's Border Wall

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

Nearly two dozen Bay Area companies have expressed interest in building Donald Trump's border wall, according to the federal government's website FedBizOpps.gov. They include Oakland and San Francisco construction firms and Silicon Valley surveillance-technology vendors, among others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Adam 21,032
wmp Thu Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 17 Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) May 16 RealEstate 1
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,135,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC