Oakland Bus Stop Battle Continues, Outcome Unclear

Oakland city officials declared on Tuesday that the widely used bus stop at Broadway and 30th Street will be reintroduced after its controversial removal last October . But no firm date was set for reestablishing the stop, and Summit Bank, which got the stop removed last year, remains adamantly opposed to it being in front of their bank branch, in spite of the fact that AC Transit and Oakland transportation officials say this location is the safest and most efficient.

