Housing Groups Slam Proposal to Redefine Affordable Housing in Oakland

Read more: East Bay Express

Affordable housing advocates are accusing Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and the city council of "gutting" housing assistance for low-income residents by redefining the definition of affordable housing. At a meeting of the city council's Community and Economic Development Committee yesterday, dozens of people representing nonprofit housing groups condemned the city's plan to shift millions in affordable housing subsidies away from low-income households and spend the money instead on subsidies for middle-class homebuyers.

