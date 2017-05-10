After Fifty Years, Nellie's Soulfood Restaurant Says Goodbye
It's the end of an era: Nellie's Soulfood , one of Oakland's longest-running soul food restaurants, will close its doors for good on Thursday, June 30 . The West Oakland restaurant will host a free community dinner on Monday, June 27 - tonight - from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. The event is open to the public, with live music and a menu featuring familiar standbys such as barbecue ribs, fried chicken, and fried fish.
