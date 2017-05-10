Raiders must complete lease for Las Vegas stadium this month or risk pushing opening to 2021
In order even to keep that schedule, things must move quickly without many delays. They purchased the land upon which the stadium is to sit, and the next up on the agenda is completing a lease agreement for the stadium which they have been given a little over a week to resolve in order to have it ready for the NFL owners meeting on May 22 in Chicago.
