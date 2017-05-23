Raiders Lobby For Oakland Coliseum De...

Raiders Lobby For Oakland Coliseum Deal Through 2019

Raiders owner Mark Davis is asking Oakland and Alameda County officials for three more years at the Coliseum before he and his team bolt to Las Vegas. On Tuesday, NFL owners approved the Raiders' 30-year lease at a planned $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas, which is scheduled to open in 2020.

