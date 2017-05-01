Pittsburg man fatally shot in East Oakland
A 22-year-old Pittsburg man was fatally shot Sunday night in a parking lot in East Oakland, police said Monday. Robert McCorvey was shot just after 8 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot in the 4000 block of Alameda Avenue but he was not found until about 10:26 p.m., authorities said.
