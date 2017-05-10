Photos: Oakland Zoo introduces three ...

Photos: Oakland Zoo introduces three new baby river otters

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

The zoo reports that their river otter named Rose gave birth to a male and two females on Feb. 9, in Oakland, Calif. The pups are healthy and are still nursing but have begun eating some solid foods, the zoo reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 45 min new jersey 21,019
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... 11 hr tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 15 hr Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me Tue Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Tue Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC