Photos: Oakland Zoo introduces three new baby river otters
The zoo reports that their river otter named Rose gave birth to a male and two females on Feb. 9, in Oakland, Calif. The pups are healthy and are still nursing but have begun eating some solid foods, the zoo reports.
